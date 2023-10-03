Forge Open House
Date: November 8, 2023
Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Join us for a captivating evening at the Forge Open House and experience the heart of our school. Discover why Forge is more than just an educational institution; it’s a vibrant community dedicated to nurturing growth, purpose, and faith.
What to Expect:
- Connect with Our Community: Meet our esteemed faculty, dedicated coaches, and friendly staff members who play an integral role in shaping the Forge experience.
- Explore Our Renewed Campus: Immerse yourself in our newly renovated campus, where innovation and tradition come together to create an inspiring learning environment.
- Engage in a Q&A Session: Parents, have your questions answered by our Head of School and an expert Administrative Panel during an interactive Q&A session. Gain insights into our educational approach and future plans.
- Discover Your Child’s Path: Witness how Forge empowers students to embark on a purposeful journey towards a bright future, where they can thrive academically and personally.
Come and be a part of the Forge community as we open our doors to share our passion for education, growth, and a strong sense of purpose.
We look forward to welcoming you to the Forge Open House on November 8th, 2023, at 6:30 PM. Together, let’s shape a brighter future for your child.