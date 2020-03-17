Many will be financially affected by the impact of coronavirus throughout our state, but there are resources in place to ensure that we all make it through these tough times. Below is a list of resources, by category, with information on different financial resources available to Coloradans.



The Mile High United Way also provides their 2-1-1 resource, a searchable resource database for all varieties of help. It can be found by visiting www.search.211colorado.org/.



Transportation

RTD transportation resources

Gas money assistance



Financial Aid for Pets

Denver area – PetAid Colorado

Colorado Springs area – Harley’s Hope Foundation



Financial Assistance

Mile High United Way 2-1-1 financial assistance directory



Utility Bill AssistanceElectric bill assistance

Water bill assistance