Financial Resources

Many will be financially affected by the impact of coronavirus throughout our state, but there are resources in place to ensure that we all make it through these tough times. Below is a list of resources, by category, with information on different financial resources available to Coloradans. 

The Mile High United Way also provides their 2-1-1 resource, a searchable resource database for all varieties of help. It can be found by visiting www.search.211colorado.org/

Transportation
RTD transportation resources
Gas money assistance

Financial Aid for Pets 

Denver area – PetAid Colorado 

Colorado Springs area – Harley’s Hope Foundation

Financial Assistance
Mile High United Way 2-1-1 financial assistance directory 

Utility Bill AssistanceElectric bill assistance 
Water bill assistance 

