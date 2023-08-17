Join us for the sizzling summer event of the year: the Embers Living Parking Lot Sale! Get ready to fire up your grilling game because Lynx Grills, the epitome of outdoor cooking perfection, will be on sale at unbelievable prices that will make your taste buds tingle with anticipation. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate your backyard culinary experience.

Saturday August 19th 11am-2pm

Embers Fireplace, Grills, Outdoor Kitchen, Outdoor Living & Supplies (blazingembers.com)

7705 W. 108th Ave #600

Westminster, CO 80021