Elitch Gardens – Now through October 31st

Who: Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park

When: Now – October 31st

Where: 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver, CO 80204

Come on in to Elitch Gardens Water and Theme Park – now open with no capacity restrictions and no reservations required.

Whether you’re looking for thrill rides like the Boomerang and Tower of Doom; kid-friendly rides like Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape and the Tea Cups; or you’re looking to cool off at the water park in Castaway Creek, Elitch Gardens has you covered.

Theme Park is now open through October 31st and Water Park admission is FREE with Theme Park admission through Labor Day. Visit elitchgardens.com for park hours, directions, and to save $20 off the main gate price on one-day tickets. Have a great day at Elitch Gardens!