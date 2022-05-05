Drink Red Wear Red – June 9th

Who: Colorado Restaurant Association Mile High Chapter and Colorado Restaurant Foundation

What: Drink Red Wear Red 2022

When: Thursday, June 9th from 6:30p to 11p

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80205

Join the Colorado Restaurant Association Mile High Chapter and Colorado Restaurant Foundation for their annual Drink Red Wear Red (DRWR) fundraiser to celebrate and raise funds for Colorado’s hard-working restaurant employees.

DRWR is open to the restaurant industry and the public – all are welcome! This year’s event will showcase wines and spirits from Republic National Distributing, hors d’oeuvres from prominent local restaurants, entertainment, a silent auction, and private access to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Colorado Restaurant Association Mile High Chapter Hardship Fund and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, both of which provide emergency hardship grants to industry workers in need.

For more details on this year’s fundraiser and to purchase tickets to the event, please visit https://corestaurant.org/event/drink-red-wear-redMTA0NA==