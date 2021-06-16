Douglas County Fair & Rodeo – August 5th to August 8th

Who: Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

What: 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo

When: August 5th – August 8th

Where: 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104

There’s something for everyone at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo, going on August 5th through August 8th!

Take a stroll through the Marketplace and exhibit halls, cheer on your favorite rider during one of the PRCA or Hometown rodeo events or get your thrills on one of the carnival rides. From royalty to rodeos, parades to pie eating contests, mutton busting to midways – it’s fun for the whole family!

For a full lineup of events and to purchase tickets, please visit www.douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.