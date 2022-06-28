Who: Bandimere Speedway

What: Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA Nationals

When: July 15th through July 17th

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S Rooney Rd, Morrison, CO 80465

Experience the thrill of racing at 300 MPH at the 2022 Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA Nationals, happening July 15th through the 17th at Bandimere Speedway!

See world champions go head-to-head over 3 days of high-octane racing. There will be Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle races, Nitro Alley, Jet Cars, and everything in between – including fireworks after the races on Saturday, July 16th. Upgrade your experience with the Top Eliminator Club seating, which includes food and beverages, shade tent and a bird’s eye view of the starting line.

For more information on this year’s races and to purchase tickets, please visit https://bandimere.com/event/milehighnationals/. You’ve got to see it to believe it!