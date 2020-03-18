Discounted dog daycare offered to healthcare workers

WHEAT RIDGE – Rover’s Stay and Play is stepping up to help ease the lives of healthcare workers by offering discounted services for their furry friends.

Rover’s Stay and Play, an award winning dog daycare and boarding facility, has always offered discounts to military and first-responders, but would like to extend the offer to the healthcare workers working tirelessly during these times. Those in the healthcare field who would like to take advantage are encouraged to visit roversstayandplay.com for more info and to call 303-432-8860 to talk to a team member about the healthcare discount.