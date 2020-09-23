Denver Veterans Day Virtual Run – 11/7 – 11/15

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Denver Veterans Day Virtual Run

When: November 11th through 15th

Where: Wherever you want!

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, are proud to support our partners at Colorado Veterans Project as they host the Denver Veterans Day Virtual Run. Join us as we run to honor those who have served our country.

Although we wont be able to gather as we usually do, that wont stop Colorado Veterans Project from continuing their mission to honor and support Colorado’s Veterans. Register today for the Denver Veterans Day Virtual Run and complete the run on your own time, on your own route at your own pace! All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to the Colorado Veterans Project and will help Colorado veterans in our communities.

To lean more and register, click here.