November 11th

Run (5k or 10K): 7:30am- 10:30am

Parade: 10:30am-1:00pm

City Park- 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

Join FOX31 and the Colorado Veterans Project as we celebrate and commemorate our nation’s heroes at the Denver Veterans Day Run, Parade & Festival on November 11th at City Park. The 5k & 10K run starts at 7:30am. Then at 10:30am, join FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard for the parade and festival. This family-friendly event offers FREE admission, a music stage, kids & family activities, military displays, and vendors. For more information click here!