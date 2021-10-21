Denver Veterans Day Run – November 13th

Who: FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project

What: Denver Veterans Day Run

When: November 13th at 8 AM

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project invite you to join us for the 2021 Denver Veterans Day Run on November 13th! This memorial 5K & 10K run is open to all ages, with all registration proceeds (and donations) going directly to helping Colorado’s Veterans.

An in-person 5K/10K run is back for 2021 at City Park. Packet pickup will start at 6:30 AM, with the race starting at 8 AM.

Want to run on your own? Go virtual and run any time between November 7th – 14th. Create your own route, record your finish time, and compete on our virtual leaderboard with other virtual runners!

All participants (virtual and in-person) will be given a finisher’s medal, race t-shirt, and commemorative race bib.

For more information or to register for this year’s run, please visit https://www.denverveteransday.com.