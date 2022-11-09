Who: FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project

What: Denver Veterans Day Run

When: November 12th at 8AM

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

There is still time to register!

FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project invite you to join us for the 2022 Denver Veterans Day Run happening on November 12th! This memorial 5K & 10K run is open to all ages, with all registration proceeds (and donations) going directly to helping Colorado’s Veterans.

We’re back this year with an in-person 5K/10K run at City Park. Packet pickup will start at 6:30 AM, with the race starting at 8 AM.

Want to run on your own? Go virtual and run any time before November 12th. Create your own route, record your finish time, and compete on our virtual leaderboard with other virtual runners!

Your registration includes a finisher’s medal, race t-shirt, and commemorative race bib.

For more information or to register for this year’s run, please visit https://www.denverveteransday.com.