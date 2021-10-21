Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival – November 6th

Who: FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project

What: Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival

When: November 6th from 10 AM to 3 PM

Where: 16th Street Mall, Denver, CO 80265

FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project invite you to join us for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade and Festival!

The parade and festival will be combined into an all-in-one event this year. Instead of a traditional parade traveling along the streets surrounding Civic Center Park, this year’s event will be a “Stationary Parade” with participants stationed along the 16th Street Mall. This will allow spectators to walk freely amongst the displays, and to take the time to talk and learn more about Colorado’s Veterans and their stories.

Event admission is free for all ages, and includes music, kids and family activities, military displays, vendors, and food from a wide array of local restaurants.

For more information, please visit https://www.denverveteransday.com.