Who: FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project

What: Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival

When: Saturday, November 5th from 10AM to 2PM

Where: Civic Center Park, Denver, CO 80202

Join FOX31 and Colorado Veterans Project at the Denver Veterans Day Parade & Festival on Saturday, November 5th.

The parade starts at 14th St. & W. Colfax Avenue in Denver and is comprised of local Veterans organizations and supporters. Thousands will line Civic Center Park and nearby streets to show respect and honor for our local Veterans. Please join the community in the appreciation of our Veterans and support this important cause.

This family-friendly event offers FREE admission, a music stage, kids & family activities, military displays, and vendors. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who fought to ensure our freedoms.

We hope you can join us and be part of this wonderful celebration to salute our nation’s heroes.

For more information, please visit https://www.denverveteransday.com.