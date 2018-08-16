St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

FOX31 Denver & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Tickets available Wednesday, August 24, 2018

1-800-276-7695 | dreamhome.org

Only 14,000 tickets will be sold.

ABOUT THE DREAM HOME

Built by Oakwood Homes

The Enclave | 4950 Liverpool Street | Denver, CO

Estimated value TBD

5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage

Approximately 5,900 sq. ft.

Gated community with luxury amenities including a 2,400 sq. ft. beach entry pool and private patio with an outdoor fireplace.

OPEN HOUSES

September 15 – October 21, 2018

Saturdays, 9am – 5pm & Sundays, noon – 5pm

PRIZES

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:

Tickets on Sale Prize: $2,500 VISA gift card. Get your tickets by August 24.

Early Bird Prize: Cruise package, valued at $3,000, courtesy of Eye Center of Northern Colorado. Get your tickets by September 28.

Bonus Prize: 2018 Lincoln MKC, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln. Get your tickets by October 12.

Secondary Prizes:

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage

Artesso SmartTouch Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House, you can register FREE to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row!

GIVEAWAY DATE

October 25, 2018

Winners will be announced on FOX31 Denver & Colorado’s Own Channel 2.