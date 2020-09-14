Denver Kidney Walk – 10/4

Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: Denver Kidney Walk (virtual)

When: Sunday, October 4th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to continue our support for the Denver Kidney Walk. Join us as Channel 2’s own Meteorologist Matt Makens virtually kicks off the remote and socially distanced festivities.

Although it seems that the world has paused in the midst of the pandemic, thousands are still affected every day by kidney related diseases. That is why the National Kidney Foundation made it a point to adapt to the times and continue their mission by taking the 2020 Denver Kidney Walk virtual. Support the fight against kidney disease while keeping yourself and others safe and distanced.

