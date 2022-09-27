Who: American Stroke Association

What: Denver CycleNation

When: Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80204

Dozens of employee teams from leading companies and organizations around the Denver area will ride to improve brain health for all and stop the cycle of stroke at Denver CycleNation, taking place Friday September 30th and Saturday October 1st at the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus. The ride helps strengthen the mind and body connection to personal health while funding vital research to eradicate stroke.

The American Stroke Association is a relentless force for a world with fewer strokes and longer, healthier lives. They team with millions of volunteers and donors to ensure equitable health and stroke care in all communities. They work to prevent, treat, and beat stroke by funding innovative research, fighting for the public’s health, and providing lifesaving resources.

To learn more about this year’s ride, or to get involved, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit https://www.stroke.org/