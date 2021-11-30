FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the Salvation Army

Denver toy drive is back for another season: Drop off toys through Dec. 20

The FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the Salvation Army is back for 2021.

Help give a child or teen a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Macy’s and D.R. Horton locations around Denver and across the Front Range from Dec. 1 through Dec. 20.

Let’s come together and help make the holidays brighter for Colorado kids.

Now through Dec. 20, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at one of the locations below!

Macy’s drop-off locations

  • Cherry Creek Shopping Center
  • Park Meadows
  • Flatirons
  • Southwest Plaza
  • Town Center at Aurora
  • The Streets at SouthGlenn
  • Orchard Town Center
  • The Shops at Northfield
  • Twenty Ninth Street Mall, Boulder
  • Foothills, Fort Collins
  • The Promenade Shops at Centerra
  • Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs

D.R. Horton drop-off locations

  • 14659 Lineback Dr., Mead, CO
  • 447 3rd St., Severance, CO
  • 13973 Scarlet Sage Lane, Parker, CO
  • 7451 E. 157th Place, Thornton, CO
  • 9555 S. Kingston Court, Suite 200, Englewood, CO
  • 3601 Stagecoach Road, Suite 101, Longmont, CO

