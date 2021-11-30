Denver toy drive is back for another season: Drop off toys through Dec. 20

The FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the Salvation Army is back for 2021.

Help give a child or teen a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Macy’s and D.R. Horton locations around Denver and across the Front Range from Dec. 1 through Dec. 20.

Let’s come together and help make the holidays brighter for Colorado kids.

Now through Dec. 20, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at one of the locations below!

Macy’s drop-off locations Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Park Meadows

Flatirons

Southwest Plaza

Town Center at Aurora

The Streets at SouthGlenn

Orchard Town Center

The Shops at Northfield

Twenty Ninth Street Mall, Boulder

Foothills, Fort Collins

The Promenade Shops at Centerra

Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs D.R. Horton drop-off locations 14659 Lineback Dr., Mead, CO

447 3rd St., Severance, CO

13973 Scarlet Sage Lane, Parker, CO

7451 E. 157th Place, Thornton, CO

9555 S. Kingston Court, Suite 200, Englewood, CO

3601 Stagecoach Road, Suite 101, Longmont, CO