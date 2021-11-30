The FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the Salvation Army is back for 2021.
Help give a child or teen a Christmas they’ll never forget.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Macy’s and D.R. Horton locations around Denver and across the Front Range from Dec. 1 through Dec. 20.
Let’s come together and help make the holidays brighter for Colorado kids.
Now through Dec. 20, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at one of the locations below!
Macy’s drop-off locations
- Cherry Creek Shopping Center
- Park Meadows
- Flatirons
- Southwest Plaza
- Town Center at Aurora
- The Streets at SouthGlenn
- Orchard Town Center
- The Shops at Northfield
- Twenty Ninth Street Mall, Boulder
- Foothills, Fort Collins
- The Promenade Shops at Centerra
- Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs
D.R. Horton drop-off locations
- 14659 Lineback Dr., Mead, CO
- 447 3rd St., Severance, CO
- 13973 Scarlet Sage Lane, Parker, CO
- 7451 E. 157th Place, Thornton, CO
- 9555 S. Kingston Court, Suite 200, Englewood, CO
- 3601 Stagecoach Road, Suite 101, Longmont, CO