Denver Century Ride – 9/12

What: Denver Century Ride

When: Saturday, September 12th

Where: Shops at Northfield

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to continue their support for the Denver Century Ride! Sign up today for a one-of-a-kind bike race that embodies cycling in Colorado.

The Denver Century Ride is one of Colorado’s premier bikes has adapted to the new normal to ensure this year’s ride is just as memorable as the others, but the safest yet! Through careful guidance, the Denver Century Ride has plans set in place to allow riders to still enjoy the event in person while staying safe and distanced.

Precautions being taken include:

Departure “windows” times for each distance (100, 85, 50, 25, & 10 Miles)

allowing cyclists to leave when ready with groupings limited to 25 cyclists or fewer. Designated Start/Finish zones and expanded Aid Stations that can accommodate up to 175 people with social distancing protocols in place.

Staff, volunteers and vendors will wear face-coverings, and participants will be encouraged to wear face-coverings at all times when they are not riding.

No post-race street party.

More precautions have been implemented as well. For a full outline of precautions, click here.

For more information and to register, click here.