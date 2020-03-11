Denver Arts Festival – 5/23-5/24

What: Denver Arts Festival

When: Saturday, May 23rd – Sunday, May, 24th

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support the Denver Arts Festival. Mark your calendars and join us for a fantastic weekend full of art and fun for all ages!

Since 1999 the Denver Arts Festival is a fine arts and fine crafts festival that continues to be dedicated to supporting Colorado artists while also showcasing a select group of national artists . The fine art and fine craft exhibition features some of Colorado’s and the nation’s best artists with over 50,000 people expected to attend.

