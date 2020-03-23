COVID-19 facts

Alert
Stay-at-home order issued for Denver city and county; goes into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday
As the situation surrounding coronovirus rapidly evolves, it is important to stay informed to keep yourself safe. The links below offer the latest facts and information concerning the coronavirus pandemic: 

Colorado Department of Health and Environment
Colorado Case Data (updated daily)

Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Cases and Latest Updates
Cases in U.S.

United States Environmental Protection Agency
Coronavirus Disease 2019

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine 
Coronavirus Resource Center 
Interactive case map 

World Health Organization
Coronavirus Situation Reports 
Interactive case map

