Companies looking to hire amidst shutdowns

With many being affected by the shutdown of businesses in Colorado, some companies are looking to hire thousands of employees to keep up with the high demand of supplies.



Safeway and Albertsons

Safeway and Albertsons are hiring additional in-store employees, delivery drivers and distribution center employees. There are more than 1,000 immediate openings at Safeway and Albertsons stores in the Denver Division’s five-state region. Open positions include deli, meat, bakery, produce, fuel stations and customer service departments, Drive Up & Go or on their front-end team as a cashier or courtesy clerk. Apply online at www.careersatsafeway.com or www.albertsonscompanies.com or inquire with the Store Director at your local Safeway or Albertsons.

Amazon

Amazon also stated on Monday that they will be hiring 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers throughout the Unites States to keep up with the surge of online orders as consumers turn to online ordering during this time. For more information and to apply, click here.