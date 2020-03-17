With many being affected by the shutdown of businesses in Colorado, some companies are looking to hire thousands of employees to keep up with the high demand of supplies. Below is a list of companies currently hiring and links to apply:



7-Eleven

7-Eleven is currently looking to hire 20,000 workers for full-time, part-time and delivery jobs. Click here to learn more.

Amazon

Amazon also stated on Monday that they will be hiring 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers throughout the Unites States to keep up with the surge of online orders as consumers turn to online ordering during this time. For more information and to apply, click here.

CVS Health

CVS plans to immediately hire 50,000 people for full-time, part-time and temporary jobs, including store positions, home delivery drivers, distribution workers and customer service representatives. For more information and to apply, click here.

Dollar General

Dollar General is looking to hire 50,000 workers by the end of April. Click here to learn more and apply.

Dollar Tree/Family Dollar

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, is currently hiring 25,000 full and par-time employees. Click here to learn more and apply.

Domino’s

Domino’s is hiring 10,000 employees to keep up with increased demand. Click here to learn more and apply.

FEDEX Ground

FedEx plans to hire for 300 positions in Denver. Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a career. Click here to learn more and apply.

Flat Irons Health and Rehab

Flatirons Health and Rehab is hiring individuals ages 18+ with any level of experience as temporary “Universal Workers”. These employees will provide general support with a variety of activities and tasks to fulfill the needs of senior residents and patients. For those who feel called to help, we have the opportunity for you to serve our seniors during this emergency. To learn more and apply, click here.

Lowes

Lowes is looking to hire 30,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Click here to learn more and apply.

Papa Johns

Papa John’s announced today the company is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. For more information and to apply, click here.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is looking to hire 30,000 workers to keep up with increased demand. Click here to learn more and apply.

Safeway and Albertsons

Safeway and Albertsons are hiring additional in-store employees, delivery drivers and distribution center employees. There are more than 1,000 immediate openings at Safeway and Albertsons stores in the Denver Division’s five-state region. Apply online at www.careersatsafeway.com or www.albertsonscompanies.com.

Target

Target is hiring 9,000 employees for their stores and distribution centers. Click here to learn more and apply.

Walgreens

Walgreens is looking to add more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S., including customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. For more info and to apply, click here.