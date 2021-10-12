Colorado Safe2Tell reports up over 100% from last year

Safe2Tell Colorado provides a way to report threatening behavior anonymously. 10/12/2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Safe2Tell tips are up 101% compared to September 2020 according to a monthly report released by the Attorney General’s office.

Last month, Safe2Tell received 2,147 tips concerning suicide threats, welfare checks and school complaints among other subjects. The increase is thought to be connected with students returning to in-person learning.

“Students and community members likely have a heightened awareness of potential threats to students’ safety now that many are back in school in person,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Examples of successful Safe2Tell tips:

A person reported a teacher engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. After an investigation, law enforcement learned the report originated in Texas. The report was forwarded to Texas authorities, resulting in an arrest and charges against the teacher for solicitation.

A person reported a student showing drug products to other students. The report was sent to the student’s school and law enforcement, and the student was issued a citation for possession.

False tips remain relatively low at 1.9% this school year. A false tip is a tip providing false information intended to harm, injure or bully someone.

For more information on the Safe2Tell program or how to file an anonymous tip, click here.