The Annual Colorado Farm Show is one of the oldest and largest farm shows in the nation, taking place right here in Weld County, CO. The annual three-day event features almost 350 ag-related exhibits and draws more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region interested in learning more about ag products, services, and machinery.

January 24th through January 26th from 9:00am MST – 5:00pm MST.

Located at 421 N 15th Ave Greeley CO 80631

https://coloradofarmshow.com/?utm_source=kdvr&utm_medium=community_page&utm_campaign=farm_show