Colorado Companies to Watch Gala Awards Celebration – 9/18

Who: Colorado Companies to Watch

What: Gala Awards Celebration (virtual)

When: Friday, September 18th from 3p – 5p

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is a proud continued partner of Colorado Companies to Watch and their virtual Gala Awards Celebration. Join Channel 2’s Chris Parente as he virtually emcees an exciting afternoon of celebration for some of Colorado’s best companies.

Although 2020 has thrown us all for a loop, Colorado Companies to Watch marches on with their mission to recognize the best of the best by taking the Gala Awards Celebration virtual. The virtual event will be highlighted by keynote speaker Brad Feld, Co-Founder of Foundry Group and Techstars. Mark your calendars and be sure to register today for a celebratory experience that promises to be fun-filled and informative.

For more information and to register, click here.