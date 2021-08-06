Colorado cannabis brands partner with health officials to distribute vaccines

A droplet of vaccine at the tip of the needle and syringe reflecting the marijuana leaf. (File/Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado cannabis brands are partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics during.

The vaccine clinics will be held during the Summer of Quick Tour events hosted by marijuana house-hold names Green Solutions and Wana Brands.

“With the resurgence of the Delta variant, it’s more important than ever to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said CEO of Wana Brands. Nancy Whiteman. “The Summer of Quick Tour events support efforts by CDPHE to provide easy and quick access to vaccines, and we hope that this can allow even more Coloradans to get vaccinated as we work together to defeat this virus.”

According to Colorado Health Care Associates, around 30% of Coloradans remain unvaccinated, and are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. The CDPHE’s partnership with Green Solutions and Wana Brands seeks to provide a vaccine to unvaccinated Coloradans at their events.

Vaccines will be held at these locations:

Saturday, August 7 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The Green Solution, 6020 W 20th Ave, Edgewater, CO 80214 Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Sunday, August 8 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The Green Solution, 14301 E. Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011 Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Sunday, August 8 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The Green Solution, 3179 S Peoria Court, Aurora, CO 80014 Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

Monday, August 9 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The Green Solution, 470 Malley Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233 Register to receive the vaccination at this clinic here.

For more information on registering to get a vaccine at one of these events, contact Emily Meshell at (318)-564-8195 or emily@themaverickpr.com.