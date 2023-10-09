10/9/23-11/30/23

Drop off at Dependable Cleaners locations.

FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners are partnering together for this year’s Coats for Colorado Coat Drive to provide warm winter coats for Coloradans of all ages.

Coats for Colorado was the first coat drive in the United States and is the largest in Colorado. They have provided over 2,000,000 coats to local community members in need and assisted more than 120 non-profit health and human service agencies in meeting the needs of our fellow friends and neighbors.

Drop off new or gently used winter coats at any Dependable Cleaners location between now and November 30th. To find a location near you, or to find other ways to participate in this year’s drive, please click here!