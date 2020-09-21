Coats for Colorado – 10/1 to 11/30

Who: Dependable Cleaners and FOX31 / Channel 2

What: Coats for Colorado

When: October 1st to November 30th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partner with Dependable Cleaners for Coats for Colorado. Help us ensure that no Coloradoan goes cold this winter season.

As the seasons change, it is easy to take for granted the warmth a coat brings us as the air begins to chill. Whether it is an adult falling on hard time or a family in need, thousands of Coloradans will be without a good coat to keep them warm this winter season. That is why FOX31 and Channel 2 has partnered with Dependable cleaners to make sure no one goes without.

With the help of viewers like you we can achieve this goal! Participating in Coats for Colorado is easy, here is how:

Purchase a new coat or gather gently used coats you may have (child and big/tall sizes are in high demand and encouraged)

Visit any Dependable Cleaners location

Donate coats to the marked bins inside

That is it! Your donations will then be cleaned and sanitized at the Dependable Cleaners location. From their the donations are collected and distributed to Colorado non-profits so they can distribute to those in need.

With help from viewers like you we can achieve our goal of keeping all Coloradans warm this winter.