Christmas at Gaylord Rockies – November 19th through January 2nd

Who: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

When: November 19th through January 2nd

Where: 6700 No Gaylord Rockies Blvd, Aurora, CO 80019

There’s something for everyone during Christmas at Gaylord Rockies, going on now through January 2nd!

Get into the holiday spirit with dozens of activities such as: holiday shows, like the all-new original experience Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™; photos with Santa; ice skating; gingerbread house decorating, and more! You can do it all with So. Much. Christmas. At Gaylord Rockies Resort.

To see all activities and events, buy tickets, book rooms and more, please visit https://christmasatgaylordrockies.marriott.com/