Participants may bring up to 4 regular sized boxes of sensitive documents to shred and are strongly encouraged to bring 4-5 non-expired cans of beans, tomato sauce, vegetables, meats, meals or jars of peanut butter to donate to our local food bank.

Date: April 29th, 2023

Time: 10a-NOON

Address: 975 Platte River Blvd. Suite O, Brighton, Colorado 80601