Boulder County Wildfire: Crisis Relief

Your donations can help those impacted by the Marshall Fire

DENVER (KDVR) – All day Wednesday, FOX31 and Channel 2 are joining with local organizations, including the American Red Cross, and members of the community to assist families displaced by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado͛’s history: the Marshall Fire.

Under the banner of “Boulder County Wildfire: Crisis Relief͛”, both stations are focusing on an all-day, outreach to the community to raise funds to help nearly 1,000 families whose homes were destroyed by the fire. Watch to learn about donation efforts, see interviews with volunteers, profiles of displaced families, and special live segments with business partners who are stepping up to help neighbors in need.

How to get help if you were impacted by the fire:

➡️ Find available resources

“This is the day for people to help fellow Coloradans,” said FOX31 and Channel 2 Vice President and General Manager, Byron Grandy. “For all of us, this was a heartbreaking event. With this determined effort we can make a difference and truly help all of those in need.”

Donate money

Donate goods or services

If you have donations of goods, services or money, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks you to fill out this form with what is available to offer.

Follow the YMCA of Northern Colorado for updates on what supplies are needed at their shelter for evacuated animals. Needs may include blankets, pillows and dog and cat food.

Food, drink and hygiene products can be donated to the North Denver Food pantry at 6900 W. 1117th Ave. and financial donations can be made at northdenvercares.org.

Offer shelter

Boulder OEM asks anyone who is able to offer shelter to people displaced to sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com. The Airbnb Open Homes Program will alert you if your shelter is needed.