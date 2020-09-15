Bike to Wherever Week – 9/21-9/25

A man rides a bike past a coronavirus-related mural by urban artists Mick Martinez and “Were Torres” in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on June 27, 2020. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Who: Ways to Go (a DRCOG program)

What: Bike to Wherever Week

When: Monday, September 21st – Friday, September 25th

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to be a part of this year’s Bike to Wherever Week presented by Ways to GO, a DRCOG program.

In an effort to keep Coloradans safe, Bike to Work Day and its typical in-person events has been changed to Bike to Wherever for 2020! Bike to Wherever Week is a initiative to helping Coloradans save money on their commutes, improve their health and lower stress levels — all while reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality. Regardless of where you are biking to, take the pledge today and join in on the fun while staying safe and distanced!

