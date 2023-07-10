July 20th- July 24th

Aims Community College – 5401 West 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

A huge event is coming to Colorado! The Big Balloon Build will be the 4th of its kind in the United States and will not return to Colorado anytime soon, if ever. Allison Dunning, with Balloon Art by Merry Makers, was selected to host this incredible opportunity. 75 Balloon artists from around the world will come to Greeley, donating their time and travel expenses. Using 125,000 balloons in 3 ½ days, they will build a one-of-a-kind, immersive, balloon art installation in the ballroom of the Aims Welcome Center. Life Stories, a charity that advocates for children who have been abused or neglected in Weld County, will host 5 days of events to raise awareness and funds for our programs. The Big Balloon Build Event runs from July 20-24.

Click here to buy tickets: Big Balloon Build (balloonartbymerrymakers.com)