DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Weather-wise, it will be a warm weekend with near-record highs near 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the upper-70s on Sunday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Memorial Day will trend cooler in the low 70s. There will be a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Denver Arts Festival– May 28
- Vail Comedy Festival– May 27-29
- Festival of Brewpubs– May 29
- Meadow Grass Music Festival 2022– May 27-29
- 2022 Boulder Creekside Beer Festival– May 28-29
- Territory Days 2022– May 28-30
- Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
- Colorado Lowrider Supershow– May 28
- Danceportation– May 29
- Ultimate Sacrifice Warrior Ride– May 28
We also put together a list of 10 hikes you can take this weekend.
