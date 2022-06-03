Who: Arapahoe County

What: 116th Annual Arapahoe County Fair

When: July 28th through July 31st

Where: Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, 25690 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80016

With summer right around the corner, Arapahoe County is thrilled to announce the return of the 116th Annual Arapahoe County Fair, July 28th through the 31st!

Bring on the fun with this beloved community tradition showcasing agricultural and Western heritage through 4-H programming, traditional agricultural and educational activities, as well as a ton of entertainment. The craft brews festival, Pours on Plains, is also back by popular demand. This separate ticketed event takes place on July 29th and will feature 14+ of Colorado’s local breweries. It will be a hoppin’ good time!

General fair admission is $20 and includes free parking, unlimited carnival rides, CPRA rodeos, fireworks, main stage concerts and more. To view fair hours, concert line-ups, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.arapahoecountyfair.com.