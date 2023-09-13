Introducing Janice Salapich, your trusted Farm Bureau Insurance agent, and host of the 3rd Annual Autumn Festival! This beloved event is a treat for all in Walsenburg and the surrounding areas, providing a day of fun and excitement for families and friends.

Event Details:

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Location: Farm Bureau Insurance Office Parking Lot, 713 Walsen Ave., Walsenburg, Colorado 81082

Get ready for a day filled with autumn magic as we roll out the red carpet for our Autumn Festival. Our event has something for everyone, from the young to the young at heart:

Pumpkin Patch: Dive into the season with a visit to our pumpkin patch. Pick out the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve, creating cherished memories with loved ones.

Face Painting: Let your imagination run wild as talented artists transform little faces into whimsical works of art. It’s a delightful experience that adds a touch of magic to the day.

Bouncy House: Kids will bounce with joy in our inflatable wonderland. It’s a safe and thrilling way for them to burn off energy while making new friends.

Carnival Themed Games: Step right up and try your hand at classic carnival games. Win prizes and challenge your skills in a friendly and competitive atmosphere.

Costume Contest: This year, we’re taking our festival to the next level with an exciting costume contest. Dress up in your spookiest, silliest, or most creative outfits and compete for fantastic prizes. It’s a chance to show off your Halloween spirit!

Janice Salapich, your dedicated insurance agent, will be on hand to answer your questions and provide information about how to protect what matters most in your life. From safeguarding your family’s future to ensuring your home and auto are protected, Janice is here to provide you with peace of mind.

Join us on October 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Farm Bureau Insurance Office Parking Lot, 713 Walsen Ave., Walsenburg, Colorado 81082, for a day of autumn delights, community spirit, and the opportunity to connect with Janice Salapich to discuss your insurance needs. We can’t wait to see you at the 3rd Annual Autumn Festival! Don’t miss out on this fantastic event that celebrates the season and helps you plan for a secure future.