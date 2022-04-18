Who: Alzheimer’s Association

What: 2022 Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s Networking Event

When: Wednesday, April 27th from 5p-7p

Where: Pride of Denver Group, 6300 S. Syracuse Way #150, Englewood, CO 80111

Join the Alzheimer’s Association and their 2022 Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s sponsors for a fun networking event. Meet others from different industries with a philanthropic heart that matches yours. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Let’s get social!

Event will be held Wednesday, April 27th from 5p-7p at Pride of Denver Group. For more information and to RSVP, email Rebecca Engle at rengle@alz.org or contact by phone at 720-699-9301.