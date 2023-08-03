August 27th at 9am On the Campus of Arapahoe Community College 5900 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton, Colorado 80120

Join us at the Affordable Arts Festival, a spectacular annual event held in August on the beautiful campus of Arapahoe Community College in Colorado. With over 165 talented artists from across the nation, this festival provides art enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to own fine art pieces priced at $150 or less. Embraced by the community, our festival has quickly become the fastest-growing show in Colorado and a nationally top-ranked event among over 600 festivals in the country. As you indulge in a delightful experience filled with stunning art pieces, delicious treats, and philanthropy, you’ll know that your participation not only brings joy to your life but also supports students’ education through scholarships at Arapahoe Community College.

Event Highlights:

1. Artistic Excellence:

Immerse yourself in an artistic wonderland featuring a diverse array of masterpieces created by over 165 talented artists. Each piece of art is thoughtfully curated to ensure attendees get access to affordable yet exceptional artwork, making it a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts and collectors.

2. Unbeatable Savings:

Experience the thrill of acquiring incredible art at unbeatable prices. With every piece priced at $150 or less, the Affordable Arts Festival brings you the perfect opportunity to enhance your art collection without breaking the bank.

3. Fastest-Growing Show in Colorado:

Our festival’s overwhelming popularity has earned it the title of the fastest-growing show in Colorado. Witness the best and brightest artists gather to showcase their work, and be a part of this vibrant and dynamic arts community.

4. Nationally Top 40 Ranked Show:

Among the plethora of art festivals nationwide, the Affordable Arts Festival has secured its spot as a nationally top 40 ranked show. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional quality of art and the unmatched experience we offer to our valued visitors.

5. Supporting Education:

When you attend the Affordable Arts Festival, you contribute to a noble cause. A portion of the admission price goes directly towards providing scholarships to students at Arapahoe Community College, empowering young minds to pursue their artistic aspirations and achieve their dreams.

6. Delectable Treats:

Indulge in our selection of premium coffee and pastries while exploring the remarkable art on display. Savor the flavors, enjoy the ambiance, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts as you discuss your favorite finds.

7. Convenient Art Shopping:

Navigating the festival grounds is a breeze, even if you find yourself accumulating more art than you anticipated. Our dedicated team of golf cart drivers will be on standby, ready to whisk you and your newfound treasures to your vehicle with ease and convenience.

8. Pet-Friendly Environment:

As much as we adore our furry friends, we kindly request leaving your dogs at home to ensure the comfort and safety of all attendees during the event.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the Affordable Arts Festival, where creativity and affordability converge, and art takes center stage. Join us this August for a memorable experience that celebrates art, community, and the spirit of giving back. Be prepared to discover the best place for affordable arts in Denver and take-home exquisite art pieces that will adorn your life for years to come! For more details and to stay updated, visit our website: Affordable Arts Festival – Affordable Arts, Fine Arts