Who: Adams County

What: 2022 Adams County Fair

When: August 3rd through August 7th

Where: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd, Brighton, CO 80601

It is time for #FaireverFun at the 2022 Adams County Fair, happening August 3rd through August 7th at Riverdale Regional Park.

The Adams County Fair is one of the largest county fairs in the state of Colorado, hosting over 85,000 fun seekers over 5 days. Delve into a funnel cake, cheer on your favorite demolition derby driver, get your thrills on the carnival rides, and so much more! From concerts to truck pulls and everything in between, there will be something fun for the whole family.

For a list of fair activities, directions, and more, please visit https://adamscountyfair.com/.