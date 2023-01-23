The Aurora Fox Arts Center presents the U.S. premiere of “acts of faith”, by multi – award winning Asian Canadian playwright David Yee, directed by Pesha Rudnick. “acts of faith” is a compelling solo premiere, a story about the eternal struggle between good and evil, the disillusionment of youth, and the power of belief. Rudnick adds, “audiences should see ‘acts of faith’ because despite the serious subject matter, the script brims with humor. The play is 75 minutes, and we hope it will surprise and delight our audiences.”

Aurora Fox Arts Center 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora CO, 80010

Jan. 20 to Feb 5. THU-SAT. 7:30PM | SUN. 2PM