A Precious Child working to help out those in need – how you can help

A Precious Child is taking significant measures to do their part to ensure the health and safety of the children and families we serve as COVID-19 continues to affect all aspect of our Denver metro community.

To help take the burden off of families struggling to afford the extra cost of stocking up on basic essentials, they are in great need of donated hygiene and baby items.

Many of the families they serve can’t afford to purchase 14 days worth of extra essentials, like diapers and baby wipes, before the next pay period.

Items most in need include: diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, soap, laundry detergent, shampoo, conditioner and toothbrushes.

The ways you can help:

1. Shop A Precious Child’s Amazon Wishlists for hygiene items and baby essentials and have orders delivered to our Resource Center at 7051 W. 118th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020.

Click here for the list of “immediate needs: hygiene items”

Click here for the list of “immediate needs: baby items”



2. Deliver donations in person at their Resource Center any time between 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday.



3. Make a monetary donation through APreciousChild.org, which allows A Precious Child to effectively divert funds to where it’s needed most.

