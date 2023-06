Sunday, June 25th

Pre-Party: Noon at Charlie’s Sports Bar & Grill

Plunge: 2:30 p.m. at Gene Stover Park & Beach

Come join the 6th Annual Spirit Polar Plunge in Grand Lake.

The event is being hosted by Taking Steps for Cancer in conjunction with Mountain Family Center.

Your registration will go towards providing assistance to Grand County cancer patients.

https://mountainfamilycenter.ejoinme.org/plunge2023