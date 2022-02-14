60th Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade – March 12th

Who: 60th Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Presented by Bellco Credit Union

When: Saturday, March 12th

Where: 19th and Wynkoop, Denver, CO 80202

Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 in welcoming back the Irish for the 60th Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! After two years, we are back to celebrate faith, family, and Irish Heritage with the largest parade west of the Mississippi!

This year’s parade consists of more than 10,000 marchers and over 150 entrants who will fill the streets with Irish attitude and grand displays that pay tribute to the Emerald Isle.

Parade will begin at 930 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop – rain or shine! To view the full parade route, parking information and more, please visit https://www.denverstpatricksdayparade.com.