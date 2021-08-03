4th Annual Gummball 5k – August 21st

Who: The Deputy Heath Gumm Foundation

What: 4th Annual Gummball 5k

When: August 21st at 9 A.M.

Where: Adams County Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd, Brighton, CO 80601

It is time for the 4th Annual Gummball 5k in honor of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm.

Deputy Gumm touched many lives – not only those of his colleagues, but the lives of the people in the community he served. This race honors his legacy and the ultimate sacrifice he paid.

Entry fee is $30 for racers 13+ and $10 for racers 12 and under. Awards will be given to the top racers. Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Brotherhood for the Fallen Aurora.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://gummball5k.itsyourrace.com/