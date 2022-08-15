2nd Annual Heroes & Homebuilders Golf Invitational – August 22nd

Who: Healing Warriors Program

What: 2nd Annual Heroes & Homebuilders Golf Invitational

When: Monday, August 22nd – Check-in 6:45am

Where: Colorado National Golf Club, 2700 Vista Parkway, Erie CO 80516

It’s PARS and STRIPES Time!!!

Register now for a day of golfing, lunch, and fun to benefit Healing Warriors Program. Registration is open to all golfers, veterans, and veteran supporters who want to honor their employees, friends, families, and co-workers who served their country. The Homebuilding Industry employs thousands of Veterans through building companies and the trade organizations that make homeownership possible. This tournament is your chance to say thank you to them, get a little competitive and to help support free healthcare for those service members and others.

Get ready for a day of fun supporting Healing Warriors Program and our non-narcotic care offerings for Veterans. Your registration includes 18 holes of golf with cart, a goody bag, awards lunch, music and more! Your support will help prevent suicides by treating Veterans and their families suffering PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, chronic pain, addiction issues and now offering cancer support.

For more information and to register go to https://birdease.com/HeroesHomebuildersGolf