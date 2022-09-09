Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: 21st Annual Denver Kidney Walk

When: Sunday, October 2nd at 8am

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver CO 80205

Join the National Kidney Foundation at the 21st Annual Denver Kidney Walk on Sunday, October 2nd! This is the largest event for the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in Colorado and we need your help and support to make it happen!

The Denver Kidney Walk is a non-competitive 1-mile or 5K Fun Run/Walk in support of the National Kidney Foundation. The kidney and transplant community, donors, recipients, dialysis patients, families and friends, medical professionals, schools, civic groups, and the entire community will celebrate life and support the Foundation’s mission to educate the public about kidney disease and increase the awareness of organ transplantation.

Sign up as a walker or a volunteer today! For more information, please visit www.kidneywalk.org/Denver.