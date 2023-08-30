October 8th, 2023 – Walk Site Opens at 7:30am, Opening Ceremony starts at 9:00am.

Civic Center Park, 101 W 14th Ave Denver CO 80203

Together, as ONE, we can end breast cancer. Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 for the 2023 Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk, October 8th, at Civic Center Park. Welcoming all members of the breast cancer community – whether in treatment, celebrating survivors, or a family member, friend or loved one – the MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and giving individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to the resources and the support they need.

Register now & join the power of ONE today. For more information please visit Susan G. Komen® – 2023 Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk (info-komen.org)