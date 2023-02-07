Celebrate the luck of the Irish! Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 for an annual Denver tradition. The 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Come celebrate the luck of the Irish as the streets downtown are filled with Irish attitude and grand displays that pay tribute to the Emerald Isle with the largest parade west of the Mississippi.

Saturday, March 11th

19th and Wynkoop, Denver, CO 80202

Parade will begin at 9:30am at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop – rain or shine! To view the full parade route, parking information and more, please visit https://www.denverstpatricksdayparade.com.