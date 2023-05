June 3rd, 2023 – 7:30am Check in, walk begins at 9:00am

Sloan’s Lake, 4600 W Bryon Place, Denver, CO 80212

Join FOX31 and Channel 2 at The Denver Heart Walk. Walking in the Heart Walk boosts your heart health AND mental health while helping millions of others at the same time. Participating in the Heart Walk is about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds – and having fun along the way.

